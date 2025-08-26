Astronaut Shukhla Returns: A Hero's Homecoming at City Montessori School
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla visited his former school, City Montessori School, after returning from his historic space mission to the International Space Station. Welcomed with cultural performances, Shukla shared fond memories of his school days and engaged with students and teachers, highlighting his significant mission achievements.
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, fresh from his milestone journey to the International Space Station, revisited familiar grounds at City Montessori School's Aliganj campus. This visit included cultural celebrations by the students, honoring Shukla's achievements in space exploration.
Accompanied by his family, Shukla expressed his joy in returning, describing walking through the school corridors as a homecoming. "It's nostalgic," he shared with reporters, recalling his days as a student in the very classrooms he now admired.
Shukla, affectionately known by his call sign "Shux," completed a groundbreaking 18-day mission aboard Axiom 4, contributing to advanced scientific research and technology experiments on the ISS, setting a monumental precedent in India's space endeavors.
