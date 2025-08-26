Jessica Chastain to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her star, the 2,819th, will be located at 6258 Hollywood Boulevard. A ceremony on September 4 will feature Al Pacino and Viola Davis. Chastain is known for roles in 'Zero Dark Thirty' and 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye.'
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain is soon to be enshrined on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced that Chastain will receive the 2,819th star, positioned at 6258 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to the W Hollywood Hotel.
The accolade will be bestowed during a ceremony on September 4, with veteran actor Al Pacino and fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis as guest speakers. Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame, stated that Chastain's immense talent and dedication have captivated audiences worldwide, and her star will now shine on this legendary cultural landmark.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navadarshan Reflection Ceremony 2025: Paving the Way for an Inclusive & Viksit Odisha
Kingfisher: Brewing Success at the World Beer Awards 2025
Celebrating Unsung Heroes: Namma Bengaluru Awards Highlight City's Pioneers
A Tribute to Valor: Assam Rifles Honors Ashok Chakra Awardee
Sharjah's Turjuman Award Invites Global Translations of Arabic Works