Jessica Chastain to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain is soon to be enshrined on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced that Chastain will receive the 2,819th star, positioned at 6258 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to the W Hollywood Hotel.

The accolade will be bestowed during a ceremony on September 4, with veteran actor Al Pacino and fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis as guest speakers. Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame, stated that Chastain's immense talent and dedication have captivated audiences worldwide, and her star will now shine on this legendary cultural landmark.

