Left Menu

Jessica Chastain to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her star, the 2,819th, will be located at 6258 Hollywood Boulevard. A ceremony on September 4 will feature Al Pacino and Viola Davis. Chastain is known for roles in 'Zero Dark Thirty' and 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:06 IST
Jessica Chastain to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jessica Chastain
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain is soon to be enshrined on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced that Chastain will receive the 2,819th star, positioned at 6258 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to the W Hollywood Hotel.

The accolade will be bestowed during a ceremony on September 4, with veteran actor Al Pacino and fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis as guest speakers. Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame, stated that Chastain's immense talent and dedication have captivated audiences worldwide, and her star will now shine on this legendary cultural landmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

 India
2
BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Shrine Encroachment Claims

BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Shrine Encroachment Claims

 India
3
Fast-Tracking the Sindhudurg Fisheries College: A Boost for Coastal Education

Fast-Tracking the Sindhudurg Fisheries College: A Boost for Coastal Educatio...

 India
4
Jharkhand Assembly Opposes Revision of Electoral Rolls

Jharkhand Assembly Opposes Revision of Electoral Rolls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025