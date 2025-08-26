Maharashtra Bhavan to Foster Cultural Ties in London

The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 5 crore for the establishment of Maharashtra Bhavan in London, as stated by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday. This move fulfills a demand from the Marathi community in the UK.

The Bhavan will be situated on land purchased from the Church of England, and the funds are to be managed by Maharashtra Mandal in London, an organization with a long history since its founding in 1932 by Dr. N.C. Kelkar.

Ajit Pawar highlighted the Bhavan as a hub not only for cultural and social engagements of the Marathi diaspora but also to bolster Maharashtra's ties with the UK. The facility will organize language classes, workshops, and cultural events.

