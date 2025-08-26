Left Menu

Empowerment Over Ornament: A Radical Proposal by All India Kshatriya Mahasabha

The All India Kshatriya Mahasabha suggests gifting weapons instead of jewelry at weddings to empower women for self-defense. The proposal was supported by the Thakur community, emphasizing the revival of self-defense training for women in line with Kshatriya traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:04 IST
Empowerment Over Ornament: A Radical Proposal by All India Kshatriya Mahasabha
The All India Kshatriya Mahasabha has stirred discussions with its proposal to give weapons to women during weddings instead of traditional gold or silver jewelry, aiming to empower women in self-defense.

Ajay Pratap Singh, the Mahasabha's President, highlighted this idea during a 'Kesariya Mahapanchayat' at Gauripur Mitli village, noting that in today's evolving social landscape, self-defense tools are more practical gifts than ornaments.

With support from community members present, Singh urged society to take responsibility for women's safety and called for a revival of historical self-defense training for women.

