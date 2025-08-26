Shreyas Talpade Celebrates 20 Years of 'Iqbal' with Throwback Memories
Actor Shreyas Talpade reminisces about his role in the film 'Iqbal' as it marks 20 years since its release. The film centers on a deaf and mute boy's journey to achieving his cricket dreams. Talpade is set to appear in 'Welcome to the Jungle,' directed by Ahmed Khan.
Marking two decades since its release, actor Shreyas Talpade took to Instagram to share nostalgic memories from the film 'Iqbal'. In the heartwarming post, Talpade, who played the protagonist Iqbal Saeed Khan, reflected on his career-defining role.
Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, 'Iqbal' was released on August 26, 2005. The film portrays the inspiring story of a deaf and mute boy from a remote Indian village, who is determined to overcome challenges to fulfill his dream of playing for the Indian national cricket team.
Talpade expressed gratitude to the film's team and fans for their support. Looking ahead, he will appear in the upcoming film 'Welcome to the Jungle', featuring a star-studded cast, continuing his journey in the film industry.
