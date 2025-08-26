Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Instagram Comment Steals Spotlight

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan made a rare social media appearance, charming fans with a comment on his daughter Suhana's Instagram post. As speculation about their roles in the upcoming film 'King' swirls, SRK's comments and his film updates continue to delight and intrigue his fanbase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:46 IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan seldom engages with social media, but when he does, it quickly captures the attention of his millions of followers. Recently, Suhana Khan, his daughter, posted pictures from an event on Instagram, showcasing her in a striking butter-yellow co-ord set that made waves among her fans.

Suhana captioned her post with 'Song & mascara on repeat', referencing the 'Badli Si Hawa' track from her brother Aryan Khan's project, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. While heartfelt comments from friends and fans poured in, it was her father, SRK's comment, which read, "Yeah Badli Badli si....but same same pretty," that stole the spotlight.

The comment sparked excitement and curiosity among fans, fueling anticipation for Khan's upcoming film, 'King', where he shares the screen with Suhana. Following a brief hiatus due to an injury on set, Khan humorously updated fans during his 'Ask SRK' session on X, hinting at a resumed shooting schedule. Reports suggest Abhishek Bachchan will play a significant role in the film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

