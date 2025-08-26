Scindia, Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut among dignitaries at RSS chief Bhagwat's lecture series

Yoga guru Ramdev, JDU leader K C Tyagi, Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, and Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Anupriya Patel were among the dignitaries who attended a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event addressed by its chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday.

The three-day programme, themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', began at Vigyan Bhawan here.

On the first day of the lecture series, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shared his vision for the future of India and the role of 'swayamsevaks' (RSS volunteers) in shaping it. He will respond to questions from the participants on the third day of the event.

The speech was translated live in English, French and Spanish for foreign delegates.

In a massive public outreach, the RSS has planned to organise several events, including more than one lakh 'Hindu sammelans', across the country to mark its centenary year, starting with Bhagwat's address at the organisation's headquarters in Nagpur on Vijaya Dashami, which falls on October 2 this year.

It also has plans to conduct a nationwide door-to-door public contact programme during its centenary year.

On the inaugural day, over 60 guests from embassies and think tanks attended the event. The guests included representatives from 25 embassies including China, Denmark, USA, Russia and Israel were also present.

Others present at the event were RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar and Krishna Gopal.

Representatives from think tanks such as ORF, Thinkers USA, TCF, HSS, Tedex India and Infinity Foundation were also present.

