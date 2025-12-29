Trump and Zelenskyy Meet Amid Rising Tensions with Russia

In a pivotal diplomatic gathering, U.S. President Donald Trump convened with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago, sparking discussions on security and economic collaborations. This high-level meeting comes at a time when tensions with Russia are soaring following a call between Trump and President Vladimir Putin.

Sensational developments unfolded overnight as Russian forces launched guided aerial bombs at Sloviansk, leading to casualties and heightening the urgency of the Trump-Zelenskyy discussions. The attack coincided with missile and drone strikes on Kyiv, intensifying a crisis requiring swift diplomatic resolutions.

In candid talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Zelenskyy emphasized the necessity of pressure on Russia and robust support for Ukraine. The discussions aimed at crafting a durable peace plan and potential security guarantees reminiscent of NATO's protections.

