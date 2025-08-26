India and Kuwait: Strengthening Strategic Ties for the Future
India and Kuwait held the seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations in Delhi to review and deepen their strategic partnership across various sectors including trade, defence, and culture. The meeting was co-chaired by high-ranking officials from both nations and focused on enhancing bilateral ties.
India
- India
India and Kuwait engaged in a crucial dialogue on Tuesday, examining bilateral relations with the aim of enhancing their strategic partnership. Discussions spanned diverse sectors including trade, defence, and cultural exchanges.
The seventh session of the Foreign Office Consultations, held in Delhi, was co-chaired by India's Additional Secretary (Gulf), Aseem R Mahajan, and Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs, Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat. This meeting aimed to build on ongoing initiatives, fostering cooperation in various domains.
Both sides committed to the implementation of strategic plans derived from their leaders' guidance. The presence of a vibrant Indian community in Kuwait underscores the strong cultural ties that exist between the two nations, enhancing the bilateral relationship.
