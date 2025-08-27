Left Menu

Reviving Shekhawati's Heritage: A Journey from Neglect to Glory

The Shekhawati region in Rajasthan, known for its magnificent havelis, faces neglect. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announces plans to rejuvenate this cultural heritage, aligning with PM Modi's 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' vision. The initiative involves local stakeholders and aims to boost tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:02 IST
In Rajasthan's Shekhawati region, the once-majestic havelis stand as silent witnesses to a dwindling past, facing neglect over time. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted these challenges on Tuesday, addressing efforts underway to rejuvenate this cultural heritage. He spoke on the sidelines of a meeting held at Bikaner House.

Shekhawat, while interacting with community members, stressed how these havelis, adorned with vibrant murals, resemble open art galleries. However, the migration of families has led to their current state of disrepair. The minister emphasized collaborations with haveli owners and descendants to bring these structures back to life.

In line with PM Narendra Modi's 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' vision, initiatives aim to transform Shekhawati into a prominent tourist destination. This region, already famed for its art and architectural allure, is poised for a renaissance, potentially sparking economic growth and cultural revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

