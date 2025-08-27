'KPop Demon Hunters' Strikes Gold on Music and Box Office Charts
The summary covers the cultural impact of 'KPop Demon Hunters', the cancellation of Kneecap's US tour due to legal issues, Lil Nas X's plea of not guilty against assault charges, the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and Polish watchdog's accusation against Netflix for fee hikes.
The animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters' has made waves, topping both music and movie charts. South Korean singer EJAE contributes significantly, showcasing her understanding of the K-pop genre in this Netflix hit. The movie emerged as a cultural phenomenon, featuring the chart-topping track 'Golden'.
In other entertainment news, Irish rap group Kneecap canceled its planned US tour amid legal issues faced by member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, known as Mo Chara, related to a terrorism charge. The group cited court proceedings in London clashing with the tour schedule.
Grammy-winner Lil Nas X denied felony assault charges following an altercation with police in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce announced their engagement, charming fans with a playful social media reveal.
Consumer protection concerns arose as Poland's Office of Competition accused Netflix of unauthorized fee hikes, stating that users were not adequately notified about subscription increases.
