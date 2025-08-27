Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement: A Love Story from Stage to Stadium
Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media, delighting fans worldwide. The pair, who began dating in 2023, shared photos of the proposal. Swift, a multi-Grammy winner, and Kelce, a Super Bowl champion, are celebrated figures in their respective fields.
Pop icon Taylor Swift and National Football League star Travis Kelce captivated fans across the globe by announcing their engagement on social media this Tuesday. The couple, in a synchronized Instagram post, humorously captioned their engagement news with "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," adding to the joyous occasion with images of Kelce's proposal to Swift amid a picturesque garden.
The announcement quickly became a viral sensation, amassing over 17 million likes as the NFL community, including the league itself, extended warm congratulations. The vibrant images included Kelce kneeling with an engagement ring for Swift, set against a backdrop of radiant pink and white flowers. Accompanying the online post was the melodic tune of Swift's "So High School," enhancing the romantic atmosphere.
The duo, both 35, began their relationship in 2023 after Swift headlined a concert at the Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium. Their romance blossomed into one of the year's most talked-about unions, solidified by their mutual appearances at games and concerts. Fans, friends, and even corporations joined in celebrating the couple, affirming their engagement with enthusiastic support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pop Sensation Taylor Swift to Marry NFL Star Travis Kelce: A Love Story Sealed with a Proposal
Forgery Scandal: KPCC Takes Legal Action Against JD(S) Social Media
Message to woman on social media site leads to fatal attack on man in Palghar; 7 arrested
Indians trust doctors on social media for credible info on personal care: Kenvue Survey
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement on social media