Tamil Nadu Drenched in Divine Celebration: Vinayaka Chaturthi Festivities

Vinayaka Chaturthi was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Tamil Nadu. Devotees swarmed various Vinayaka Temples to offer special prayers on this auspicious day.

In homes and public spaces, clay idols of Lord Ganesha have been diligently installed, reflecting the profound devotion of the people. Many crowded temples, including the renowned Sri Karpaga Vinayaka Temple in Sivaganga district.

Devotees honored the deity with 'Kozhukattai,' a sweet made with jaggery and coconut, as a tribute to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and bestower of wisdom.

At the Uchipillaiyar Shrine in Tiruchirappalli, activity was bustling from early morning as devotees assembled in large numbers.

Across the city, large and beautifully decorated idols of Lord Ganesha have been installed by local associations and religious groups.

To maintain peace, police have implemented extensive security arrangements. The week-long festivities will culminate with the immersion of the idols in the Bay of Bengal.

