Left Menu

YouTuber Missing After Duduma Waterfall Tragedy

A 22-year-old YouTuber from Berhampur, Odisha, has been missing for five days after being swept away by strong currents at Duduma waterfall in Koraput district while filming. Despite ongoing search efforts by disaster management and fire brigade teams, he remains untraced, complicating rescue efforts due to rough terrain and high water levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-08-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 09:50 IST
YouTuber Missing After Duduma Waterfall Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old YouTuber from Berhampur city in Odisha has been missing for five days, after being swept away by strong currents while filming at the Duduma waterfall in Koraput district, according to police.

Efforts to locate the YouTuber, Sagar Kundu, are being carried out by a team of disaster management and fire brigade personnel, but he remains missing. The incident occurred on August 23, when Kundu, along with friends, ventured to the 175-metre-high waterfall to shoot short videos.

Despite warnings about rising water levels, Kundu proceeded into the waterfall. A sudden surge from the Machkund dam swept him away, and those on the scene were unable to rescue him. Videos of the incident have circulated widely on social media, heightening public interest and concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

 India
2
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
4
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025