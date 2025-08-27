YouTuber Missing After Duduma Waterfall Tragedy

A 22-year-old YouTuber from Berhampur city in Odisha has been missing for five days, after being swept away by strong currents while filming at the Duduma waterfall in Koraput district, according to police.

Efforts to locate the YouTuber, Sagar Kundu, are being carried out by a team of disaster management and fire brigade personnel, but he remains missing. The incident occurred on August 23, when Kundu, along with friends, ventured to the 175-metre-high waterfall to shoot short videos.

Despite warnings about rising water levels, Kundu proceeded into the waterfall. A sudden surge from the Machkund dam swept him away, and those on the scene were unable to rescue him. Videos of the incident have circulated widely on social media, heightening public interest and concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)