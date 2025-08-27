Police Foil Armed Plot Against Haryanvi Singer-Rapper

In a significant breakthrough, the Gurugram Police along with the Special Task Force (STF) successfully averted a planned attack on renowned Haryanvi singer-rapper Rahul Fazilpuria by apprehending five armed assailants.

The operation unfolded late Tuesday night on Pataudi road, involving a heated exchange of gunfire that left four attackers injured.

Authorities revealed that the detained individuals are linked to felons Rohit Sardhaniya and Deepak Nandal, and were also implicated in the recent murder of Fazilpuria's financier, Rohit Shokeen.

(With inputs from agencies.)