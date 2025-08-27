Lil Nas X's Dramatic Arrest: A Terrifying Ordeal
Lil Nas X opened up about his 'terrifying' arrest experience where he faced four felony charges for allegedly attacking police officers in LA. He pled not guilty and was released on a $75,000 bail, promising to attend drug treatment. The rapper is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on September 15.
Rapper and singer Lil Nas X has described his recent arrest as 'terrifying' after facing charges of attacking Los Angeles police officers. The 26-year-old, legally known as Montero Lamar Hill, was released on bail after pleading not guilty to four felony counts.
Authorities allege that Lil Nas X was naked and charged at responding officers on a street in LA's San Fernando Valley, resulting in charges of battery and resisting an officer. After spending a weekend in jail, the rapper assured fans, "Your girl is going to be OK."
His attorney called the allegations an 'absolute aberration,' emphasizing his otherwise 'remarkable' life. Lil Nas X will reappear in court on September 15. Known for hits like 'Old Town Road' and 'Montero,' the artist continues to break boundaries in music.
