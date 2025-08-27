Left Menu

Lil Nas X's Dramatic Arrest: A Terrifying Ordeal

Lil Nas X opened up about his 'terrifying' arrest experience where he faced four felony charges for allegedly attacking police officers in LA. He pled not guilty and was released on a $75,000 bail, promising to attend drug treatment. The rapper is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on September 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:32 IST
Lil Nas X's Dramatic Arrest: A Terrifying Ordeal
Lil Nas X
  • Country:
  • United States

Rapper and singer Lil Nas X has described his recent arrest as 'terrifying' after facing charges of attacking Los Angeles police officers. The 26-year-old, legally known as Montero Lamar Hill, was released on bail after pleading not guilty to four felony counts.

Authorities allege that Lil Nas X was naked and charged at responding officers on a street in LA's San Fernando Valley, resulting in charges of battery and resisting an officer. After spending a weekend in jail, the rapper assured fans, "Your girl is going to be OK."

His attorney called the allegations an 'absolute aberration,' emphasizing his otherwise 'remarkable' life. Lil Nas X will reappear in court on September 15. Known for hits like 'Old Town Road' and 'Montero,' the artist continues to break boundaries in music.

TRENDING

1
Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine

 Russia
2
IndiGo Airlines Expands Connections with New Delhi-Itanagar Flight

IndiGo Airlines Expands Connections with New Delhi-Itanagar Flight

 India
3
Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

 India
4
Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025