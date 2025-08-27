Left Menu

Nepal Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Vibrant Festivities

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated across Nepal with prayers and offerings at temples. Devotees sought blessings for wisdom and prosperity, participating in rituals and enjoying traditional feasts. The Newar community in Kathmandu marked the occasion with a special feast, offering dishes to Lord Ganesh. Music and songs enhanced the festive spirit.

Nepal witnessed vibrant celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, with Hindus flocking to temples in honor of Lord Ganesh. The deity, known as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom and prosperity, drew thousands seeking blessings. Major temples like Kamaladi Ganesh and Surya Binayak in Kathmandu bore witness to the devotion.

Celebrated on the fourth day of the Bhadra Shukla according to the lunar calendar, the festival saw worshippers offering flowers, fruits, and sweets, hoping for good fortune and knowledge. The Newar community in Kathmandu marked the occasion with a feast featuring dishes like beaten rice and bara, made of black lentils, ginger, and garlic. These offerings were dedicated to Lord Ganesh before being distributed as prasad.

The vibrant festival atmosphere was further enhanced by devotees singing religious songs and playing traditional music, adding joy to the celebrations across cities in Nepal.

