Tragic Discovery: Villager's Body Recovered from Beas River

The body of Jarnail Singh, a 58-year-old villager from Rara village, has been recovered after he was swept away by the Beas river Wednesday morning. Despite warnings to avoid the flooded areas, Singh was caught in the strong currents. Tanda SDM confirmed the discovery in the afternoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Jarnail Singh, a 58-year-old resident of Rara village, who was swept away by the turbulent Beas river currents on Wednesday morning, has been found.

Singh, originally from Jalalpur, went missing after being caught in the river's powerful flow, which led to an extensive search operation by rescue teams. His body was eventually discovered in the afternoon, as confirmed by Tanda Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Parampreet Singh.

The administration has repeatedly cautioned residents to avoid the swollen river and waterlogged fields, warning of the inherent dangers during this flood situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

