Celebrating a Century: Vivek Agnihotri Attends RSS's 100th Anniversary

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for directing 'The Bengal Files,' participated in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary celebrations held in Delhi. The event, spanning three days beginning August 26, includes a keynote address by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, highlighting the organization's century-long journey and future aspirations.

In an interview with ANI, Agnihotri expressed his deep appreciation for the Sangh's commitment to service, which he believes is conducted quietly and effectively for the betterment of the nation. He attended the celebration not only in a professional capacity but also as a patriotic citizen inspired by the RSS's selfless dedication to societal growth.

The RSS, established in 1925, embarked on a year-long celebration to commemorate its 100th anniversary, culminating on Vijayadashami. The series of lectures and discussions, initiated at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, will feature an interactive question-and-answer session with Bhagwat on August 28, exploring the organization's historical significance and forward-looking vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)