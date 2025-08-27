Raj Chakraborty Unveils 'Hok Kolorob' with No Student Protest Tie

In a recent announcement, filmmaker and TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty unveiled his upcoming movie, 'Hok Kolorob,' set for a January 23, 2026 release.

Chakraborty emphasized that the film shares no connection to the 2015 Jadavpur University protests, despite its title echoing a protest slogan.

The movie, featuring acclaimed actor Saswata Chatterjee, promises to explore students' emotional journeys and career dilemmas, with further plot details to be revealed later.