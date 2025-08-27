Left Menu

Raj Chakraborty Unveils 'Hok Kolorob' with No Student Protest Tie

Filmmaker and TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty announced his new film 'Hok Kolorob,' slated for release in January 2026. Despite sharing its title with a famous 2015 student protest, Chakraborty clarified that the film does not relate to any past incidents at Jadavpur University but instead explores student emotions and career choices.

Updated: 27-08-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent announcement, filmmaker and TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty unveiled his upcoming movie, 'Hok Kolorob,' set for a January 23, 2026 release.

Chakraborty emphasized that the film shares no connection to the 2015 Jadavpur University protests, despite its title echoing a protest slogan.

The movie, featuring acclaimed actor Saswata Chatterjee, promises to explore students' emotional journeys and career dilemmas, with further plot details to be revealed later.

