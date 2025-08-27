Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims on Vaishno Devi Route: Devastating Landslide Claims Lives

A landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district has claimed 34 lives, many of whom were from Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance for the bereaved families. Rescue operations are ongoing, and efforts are made to return victims' remains to their hometowns.

A deadly landslide struck the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, claiming the lives of 34 pilgrims. The disaster unfolded near the hilltop shrine following heavy rainfall, leaving scores of devotees in peril.

Reports confirm several victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to extend his condolences. The Chief Minister committed Rs 4 lakh in financial assistance for families of the deceased and urged swift transportation of the bodies back home.

The tragedy presented a heartbreaking scenario for the families affected, including a newlywed duo from Baghpat and relatives from Ghaziabad. Rescue teams, consisting of the Army and NDRF, are actively engaged in managing the aftermath and ensuring the safety of others at the site.

