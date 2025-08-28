Honoring Mahatma Ayyankali: The Reformist Who Reshaped Kerala's Social Fabric
Kerala commemorated the 162nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Ayyankali, a pivotal social reformer against caste-based oppression. Political leaders highlighted his struggle for the rights of suppressed classes, emphasizing his significant contributions to education, equality, and social justice, which laid the foundation for modern Kerala's progress.
Kerala marked the 162nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Ayyankali, commemorating his pivotal role in the fight against caste-based oppression and social inequality. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with other leaders, paid their respects to Ayyankali, a key figure in the state's history.
Ayyankali, remembered for his leadership in challenging societal norms in the former princely state of Travancore, paved the way for change through education and the assertion of rights for marginalized communities. His efforts are credited with transforming Kerala's social landscape, inspiring future generations.
Leaders, including Vijayan and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, underscored Ayyankali's legacy in educational access and empowerment for the oppressed. They emphasized his relentless pursuit of social justice, which continues to influence Kerala's societal progress and equality today.
