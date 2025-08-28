Left Menu

Pedro Pascal Poised for Lead in Todd Haynes' Revival of 'De Noche'

Pedro Pascal may star as the lead in Todd Haynes' 'De Noche' after Joaquin Phoenix's exit stalled production. The film, set in 1930s Los Angeles, follows a corrupt cop and his lover fleeing to Mexico. Pascal's year includes notable roles in 'The Last of Us' and Marvel projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:04 IST
Pedro Pascal (Photo/Instagram/@pascalispunk). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Pedro Pascal is reportedly in talks to lead in the revived production of Todd Haynes' 'De Noche,' according to Variety. If negotiations succeed, Pascal will share the screen with Danny Ramirez, portraying a corrupt police officer and his younger partner as they escape 1930s Los Angeles for Mexico.

The film, which Killer Films and sales agent M2K Film are backing, faced setbacks last year when Joaquin Phoenix, originally cast in the lead, withdrew just before shooting commenced in Guadalajara, Mexico. Despite this hiccup, the movie had secured international distribution deals prior to filming.

This buzz surrounding Pascal's potential involvement comes during a pivotal year for the actor, who recently received an Emmy nomination for 'The Last of Us' Season 2. He has also appeared in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four: First Steps,' 'Materialists,' and 'Eddington,' with upcoming roles in 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,' as reported by Variety.

Following Phoenix's departure, Todd Haynes remains optimistic about the project's revival, expressing such sentiments at the Marrakech Film Festival. Although fans anticipated Pascal's Reed Richards to lead the Avengers in 'Doomsday,' the actor dismissed these rumors, clarifying the character's trajectory within the Marvel universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

