Haji Pir Pass Anniversary: A Display of Valor and Unity

The Indian Army commemorated the historic capture of Haji Pir Pass with a 72-foot flag hoisting in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Organized by the Dagger Division, the event highlighted the Army's valor and was supported by local communities and dignitaries with band performances and cultural displays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:45 IST
Haji Pir Pass Anniversary: A Display of Valor and Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to the Indian Army's historic capture of the Haji Pir Pass during the 1965 war, a towering 72-foot national flag was hoisted in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. The flag-hoisting ceremony, held at the Army's Cheetah Post, served as a potent symbol of courage and sacrifice.

Organized by the Dagger Division with the Flag Foundation of India's support, the event was marked by pride and patriotism. The Tricolour was proudly unfurled by the Chinar Corps Commander in a ceremony attended by military personnel, local school children, and community members.

The event paid homage to the enduring bond between the armed forces and local residents, underscored by performances from the military band and active participation from civil dignitaries and community leaders of Baramulla.

