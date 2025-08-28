Cinematic Joy: Casagrand and Mirchi's Heartwarming Screening for Hope

On August 23, 2025, India, in collaboration with Mirchi, hosted a special cinematic experience for 150 young girls from A Ray of Hope, an NGO dedicated to educating underprivileged children. The screening of War 2, curated exclusively for them, highlighted a philosophy of spreading joy beyond business.

The event was filled with laughter and excitement as the children reveled in the much-anticipated movie. Energetic Mirchi RJs further enlivened the atmosphere with games and banter, ensuring an atmosphere of pure delight. Representatives from Casagrand were present to engage with the children personally, emphasizing inclusion and celebration.

Going beyond just a screening, Casagrand provided refreshments and engaging activities, crafting a day that was memorable and joyous for all. The initiative not only provided entertainment but also left lasting smiles and shared memories, exemplifying Casagrand's commitment to community building and spreading happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)