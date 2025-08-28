Karnataka's Cultural Clash: Controversy Surrounds Mysuru Dasara Festival

A significant cultural controversy has erupted in Karnataka following remarks by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Shivakumar suggested that Chamundi Hills and Goddess Chamundeshwari, traditionally revered by Hindus, are not exclusively their domain, inviting backlash from the BJP.

The situation intensified with the state's decision to appoint Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the upcoming Mysuru Dasara festival. Her previous comments on Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, perceived as exclusionary by some, led the BJP to criticize the Congress government for alleged disregard toward Hindu sentiments.

Opposition leader R Ashoka demands an apology from Shivakumar, questioning the state's approach to religious inclusivity and property rights. The controversy unfolds as part of a larger dialogue on cultural heritage and religious harmony in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)