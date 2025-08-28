Karnataka's Cultural Clash: Controversy Surrounds Mysuru Dasara Festival
In Karnataka, a dispute has arisen over remarks by Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, claiming Chamundi Hills and Goddess Chamundeshwari are not exclusive to Hindus. BJP opposition accuses Congress of hurting Hindu sentiments, heightened by the selection of Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival.
- Country:
- India
A significant cultural controversy has erupted in Karnataka following remarks by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Shivakumar suggested that Chamundi Hills and Goddess Chamundeshwari, traditionally revered by Hindus, are not exclusively their domain, inviting backlash from the BJP.
The situation intensified with the state's decision to appoint Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the upcoming Mysuru Dasara festival. Her previous comments on Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, perceived as exclusionary by some, led the BJP to criticize the Congress government for alleged disregard toward Hindu sentiments.
Opposition leader R Ashoka demands an apology from Shivakumar, questioning the state's approach to religious inclusivity and property rights. The controversy unfolds as part of a larger dialogue on cultural heritage and religious harmony in Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Storm Brews Over Dharmasthala: BJP vs Congress
Political Tensions Rise: BJP Blames Rahul for Abusive Language at Yatra
RSS and BJP: Independent Affairs Confirmed by Mohan Bhagwat
Call for Action: RWAs and BJP's Vijay Goel Urge Scrapping of ABC Rules Amid Stray Dog Concerns
Kejriwal Accuses BJP-Congress Nexus Amidst National Herald Controversy