Call for Holiday on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi in Maharashtra

Naseem Khan, a former minister and Congress Working Committee member, has made an appeal to the Maharashtra government to declare September 8 as a holiday for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

The proposal comes amidst considerations to respect both Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and the overlapping Ganesh festival, which concludes on September 6. Muslim organizations in Mumbai, convening under the All India Khilafat Committee, decided to observe the holiday on September 8 to maintain religious harmony.

Khan addressed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, emphasizing that declaring this day as a holiday could promote communal goodwill and allow both communities to celebrate their festivals with unity and peace.