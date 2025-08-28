Left Menu

YouTuber Motivational Speaker Arrested in Daytime Burglary Case

Manoj Kumar Singh, known for his motivational YouTube videos, was arrested for a burglary in Odisha. He allegedly stole cash and gold from a newlywed couple's locked home. Singh was found to have a history of daytime burglaries while leading a double life as an internet inspirational speaker.

A YouTube motivational speaker, Manoj Kumar Singh, has been arrested for allegedly committing a daytime burglary in a couple's home in the Odisha capital. The arrest was made following accusations of stealing Rs 5 lakh in cash and 300 grams of gold while the couple was at work.

Singh, from Cuttack, reportedly targeted locked houses, primarily during the day, while maintaining a contrasting public persona in the evenings. Known for speaking on topics such as criminal behavior and prevention on his YouTube channel, Singh is a self-confessed habitual burglar.

Authorities recovered a sum of gold and cash from Singh. The investigation revealed he had mortgaged part of the stolen items, with further evidence of involvement in other similar offenses. The stolen property has since been returned to the victim, Subhashree Nayak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

