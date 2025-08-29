Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply on 'Ram Setu' Monument Status

The Supreme Court has requested the Centre to respond to a petition by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. Swamy's plea urges the government to promptly decide on whether to designate 'Ram Setu' as a national monument. A hearing is scheduled in four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:01 IST
Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply on 'Ram Setu' Monument Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre regarding a petition submitted by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. The petition requests that the government expedite their decision on Swamy's request to designate 'Ram Setu' as a national monument.

'Ram Setu', also referred to as Adam's bridge, is comprised of limestone shoals that span from Pamban Island near Tamil Nadu's southeastern coast to Mannar Island near the northwestern coast of Sri Lanka.

A bench headed by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta agreed to review Swamy's plea and has issued a notice to the Centre. The matter is scheduled for another hearing in four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

 India
2
Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

 India
3
Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackeray's Support

Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackera...

 India
4
Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflict Escalation

Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflic...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025