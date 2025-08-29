Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply on 'Ram Setu' Monument Status

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre regarding a petition submitted by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. The petition requests that the government expedite their decision on Swamy's request to designate 'Ram Setu' as a national monument.

'Ram Setu', also referred to as Adam's bridge, is comprised of limestone shoals that span from Pamban Island near Tamil Nadu's southeastern coast to Mannar Island near the northwestern coast of Sri Lanka.

A bench headed by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta agreed to review Swamy's plea and has issued a notice to the Centre. The matter is scheduled for another hearing in four weeks.

