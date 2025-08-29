Tamil Cinema's New Power Couple: Vishal and Dhanshika's Engagement
Popular Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika announced their engagement on Vishal's birthday. The 'Thupparivalan' star shared the joyous news and thanked fans for their blessings through social media. Photos from the private family event were also posted online, marking a special day for the couple.
In an exciting development for the Tamil film industry, actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika announced their engagement on Thursday, coinciding with Vishal's birthday.
Vishal, renowned for his role in 'Thupparivalan,' made the announcement on social media, thanking fans for their support. He shared that the ceremony was a joyous occasion attended by family.
The actor expressed gratitude, stating, 'Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always,' and released pictures from the engagement, sparking joy among fans and film industry peers.
