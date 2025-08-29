Left Menu

Tamil Cinema's New Power Couple: Vishal and Dhanshika's Engagement

Popular Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika announced their engagement on Vishal's birthday. The 'Thupparivalan' star shared the joyous news and thanked fans for their blessings through social media. Photos from the private family event were also posted online, marking a special day for the couple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:54 IST
Tamil Cinema's New Power Couple: Vishal and Dhanshika's Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for the Tamil film industry, actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika announced their engagement on Thursday, coinciding with Vishal's birthday.

Vishal, renowned for his role in 'Thupparivalan,' made the announcement on social media, thanking fans for their support. He shared that the ceremony was a joyous occasion attended by family.

The actor expressed gratitude, stating, 'Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always,' and released pictures from the engagement, sparking joy among fans and film industry peers.

TRENDING

1
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

 India
2
Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

 India
3
Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackeray's Support

Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackera...

 India
4
Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflict Escalation

Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflic...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025