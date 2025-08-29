Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Vaishno Devi Yatra Halted as Landslide Claims Lives

Jammu and Kashmir's Katra region experienced heavy rain, leading to the suspension of the Vaishno Devi shrine pilgrimage. A landslide triggered by a cloudburst killed 34 and injured 20. Authorities halted the Yatra to ensure safety, while local associations provided accommodation for stranded pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:42 IST
Heavy rain has engulfed Jammu and Kashmir's Katra region, forcing the suspension of the Vaishno Devi shrine pilgrimage for a fourth day amidst reports of a fatal landslide. The recent natural disaster claimed the lives of 34 individuals and resulted in injuries to 20 more.

According to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the pilgrimage was halted to prioritize the safety of pilgrims against the backdrop of severe weather conditions. The decision came after a landslide, triggered by a cloudburst, devastated the pilgrim path near Adhkuwari earlier in the week.

Local authorities and the hotel association have stepped in to provide free accommodation for those stranded, while rescue operations have largely concluded. Efforts to clear debris and restore the Yatra path are underway, as the affected community calls for heightened safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

