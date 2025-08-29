Maharashtra Police Silence DJ Raves in Ganpati Festival

The police in Latur district of Maharashtra have decisively acted to limit the use of DJs and loud sound systems during Ganpati processions, a senior official confirmed on Friday. In response, Ganesh mandals have begun installing CCTV cameras to ensure compliance.

Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe informed reporters that participants were instructed to refrain from using DJs and high-volume music during the celebrations. The district police initiated a campaign promoting the installation of CCTV cameras at various pandals, leading to 61 mandals already setting up 274 cameras.

These cameras, after the festival, will be relocated to strategic points such as busy intersections and village centers to enhance public safety. The upkeep of the surveillance equipment will fall on the respective mandals, who are also facing legal action for 16 noise violations under the Environment Protection Act, which could result in substantial fines and imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)