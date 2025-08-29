Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Silence DJ Raves in Ganpati Festival

Police in Latur, Maharashtra, curb DJ usage in Ganpati processions. Ganesh mandals set up CCTV cameras to maintain order. Post-festival, cameras will bolster safety in busy areas. 16 mandals face legal action for noise violations under the Environment Protection Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:29 IST
Maharashtra Police Silence DJ Raves in Ganpati Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Latur district of Maharashtra have decisively acted to limit the use of DJs and loud sound systems during Ganpati processions, a senior official confirmed on Friday. In response, Ganesh mandals have begun installing CCTV cameras to ensure compliance.

Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe informed reporters that participants were instructed to refrain from using DJs and high-volume music during the celebrations. The district police initiated a campaign promoting the installation of CCTV cameras at various pandals, leading to 61 mandals already setting up 274 cameras.

These cameras, after the festival, will be relocated to strategic points such as busy intersections and village centers to enhance public safety. The upkeep of the surveillance equipment will fall on the respective mandals, who are also facing legal action for 16 noise violations under the Environment Protection Act, which could result in substantial fines and imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manoj Jarange's Maratha Quota Protest: A Demand for Recognition

Manoj Jarange's Maratha Quota Protest: A Demand for Recognition

 India
2
Golap Borbora would have taken on those opposing SIR if he was alive, his govt found 36,780 illegal foreigners in voters' list: Amit Shah.

Golap Borbora would have taken on those opposing SIR if he was alive, his go...

 India
3
Uttarakhand Downpour: Tragedy Strikes with Landslides and Missing Persons

Uttarakhand Downpour: Tragedy Strikes with Landslides and Missing Persons

 India
4
Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025