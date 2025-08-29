Left Menu

Amit Shah: Progressing Towards India's Largest Cultural Auditorium in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the construction of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex in Guwahati. The complex, aimed to be East India's largest auditorium, is under development. Shah was on a two-day Assam visit, also inaugurating infrastructure and attending political engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:33 IST
Amit Shah: Progressing Towards India's Largest Cultural Auditorium in Guwahati
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspected the construction site of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex in Guwahati on Friday. The sprawling auditorium boasts a capacity of 5,000 seats, positioning it as the largest in East India. Shah's presence underscores the project's cultural and strategic significance.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied Shah on his tour of the facility, located in the Khanapara area of the city. Officials briefed Shah on the progress of the construction work and outlined future tasks necessary for completion.

In addition to this site visit, Shah's itinerary in Assam included inaugurating the Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan, as well as virtually opening a National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and overseeing development projects for ITBP and other security forces.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Brews Over Tribal Leader's Encounter Death in Jharkhand

Controversy Brews Over Tribal Leader's Encounter Death in Jharkhand

 India
2
India's Economic Growth Outpaces Challenges with Domestic Demand Surge

India's Economic Growth Outpaces Challenges with Domestic Demand Surge

 India
3
Not seeking Maratha quota by reducing OBC reservation; government pitting two communities against each other: Manoj Jarange.

Not seeking Maratha quota by reducing OBC reservation; government pitting tw...

 India
4
Cunning Con: 'Bol Bachchan' Gang Nabbed for Duping Elderly Woman

Cunning Con: 'Bol Bachchan' Gang Nabbed for Duping Elderly Woman

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025