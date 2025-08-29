Amit Shah: Progressing Towards India's Largest Cultural Auditorium in Guwahati
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the construction of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex in Guwahati. The complex, aimed to be East India's largest auditorium, is under development. Shah was on a two-day Assam visit, also inaugurating infrastructure and attending political engagements.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspected the construction site of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex in Guwahati on Friday. The sprawling auditorium boasts a capacity of 5,000 seats, positioning it as the largest in East India. Shah's presence underscores the project's cultural and strategic significance.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied Shah on his tour of the facility, located in the Khanapara area of the city. Officials briefed Shah on the progress of the construction work and outlined future tasks necessary for completion.
In addition to this site visit, Shah's itinerary in Assam included inaugurating the Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan, as well as virtually opening a National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and overseeing development projects for ITBP and other security forces.
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Sounds the 'War Bugle' for Assam Polls
Amit Shah Blows War Bugle in Assam: BJP's Battle Cry Against Congress
MoE Approves Major Funding for CUTN Infrastructure Boost
Though his term was short, Golap Borbora left indelible print as first non-Congress CM of Assam: Amit Shah.
We had made a promise to Assam, but we have not been able to fulfil it in 10 years: Amit Shah on making state free of illegal foreigners.