Amit Shah: Progressing Towards India's Largest Cultural Auditorium in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspected the construction site of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex in Guwahati on Friday. The sprawling auditorium boasts a capacity of 5,000 seats, positioning it as the largest in East India. Shah's presence underscores the project's cultural and strategic significance.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied Shah on his tour of the facility, located in the Khanapara area of the city. Officials briefed Shah on the progress of the construction work and outlined future tasks necessary for completion.

In addition to this site visit, Shah's itinerary in Assam included inaugurating the Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan, as well as virtually opening a National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and overseeing development projects for ITBP and other security forces.