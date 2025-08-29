Iltija Mufti's Unplanned Visit to Jamia Masjid

Iltija Mufti, a leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), offered prayers at Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta, a city locality in Kashmir, on Friday. Her visit coincided with a sermon delivered by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also the chief cleric of Kashmir. Despite their concurrent presence, the two did not meet, confirming that Mufti's visit was not politically motivated.

This occasion comes after Altaf Bukhari, the Apni Party president, broke a significant political barrier last year. Bukhari was the first mainstream politician in three decades to pray at the mosque, which holds historical importance due to its association with separatist politics. Mufti's visit highlights a possibly evolving relationship between state politics and religious traditions.

The visits by both Bukhari and Mufti signify subtle but telling changes in the political landscape of Kashmir, reflecting a blending of religious devotion and political presence at a site once central to Kashmir's separatist narrative.

