Delhi's Heritage Revived: Monuments Turn Into Cultural Hubs
The Delhi government plans to conserve neglected heritage monuments and transform them into cultural hubs with support from businesses, institutions, and communities. The initiative, part of the 'Adopt a Heritage' scheme, involves allocating roles to 'Monument Mitras' to enhance visitor experience and promote tourism.
The Delhi government announced plans on Friday to conserve neglected heritage monuments, converting them into vibrant cultural hubs with assistance from businesses, institutions, and local communities.
Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, speaking at a heritage preservation conference organized by the Department of Archaeology, stressed the need to equip monuments with amenities for cultural activities under the 'Adopt a Heritage' scheme.
Mishra highlighted that the initiative aims to enhance the visitor experience, promote tourism, and support economic activity around lesser-known monuments by enlisting private and community stakeholders as 'Monument Mitras' for five-year terms.
