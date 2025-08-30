Left Menu

Cricmax Connect Lights Up Park Avenue with Cricket Fest

Cricmax Connect turned Park Avenue into a cricket haven post the Madison Avenue India Day Parade. The giant 18 ft x 70 ft Box Cricket arena saw enthusiastic participation, showcasing cricket's growing popularity in the U.S. As families cheered, it became a cultural moment, melding sport across generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 30-08-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 11:49 IST
Cricmax Connect Lights Up Park Avenue with Cricket Fest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unprecedented celebration, Cricmax Connect transformed Park Avenue into a cricket playground following their vibrant float at the Madison Avenue India Day Parade.

The event featured a massive 18 ft x 70 ft Box Cricket arena, drawing enthusiastic participants from all age groups, eager to experience the sport.

Vinay Bhimjiani, Founder & CEO of Cricmax Connect, emphasized the cultural significance of this endeavor, highlighting cricket's growing presence in America.

TRENDING

1
Tragic House Explosion Linked to Illegal Fireworks

Tragic House Explosion Linked to Illegal Fireworks

 India
2
Reviving Export Promotion: A Call for Increased Funding and Strategic Reforms

Reviving Export Promotion: A Call for Increased Funding and Strategic Reform...

 India
3
Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries

Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries

 Ukraine
4
The Sound of Names: Hidden Bias in Hiring Decisions

The Sound of Names: Hidden Bias in Hiring Decisions

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025