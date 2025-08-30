Cricmax Connect Lights Up Park Avenue with Cricket Fest
Cricmax Connect turned Park Avenue into a cricket haven post the Madison Avenue India Day Parade. The giant 18 ft x 70 ft Box Cricket arena saw enthusiastic participation, showcasing cricket's growing popularity in the U.S. As families cheered, it became a cultural moment, melding sport across generations.
In an unprecedented celebration, Cricmax Connect transformed Park Avenue into a cricket playground following their vibrant float at the Madison Avenue India Day Parade.
The event featured a massive 18 ft x 70 ft Box Cricket arena, drawing enthusiastic participants from all age groups, eager to experience the sport.
Vinay Bhimjiani, Founder & CEO of Cricmax Connect, emphasized the cultural significance of this endeavor, highlighting cricket's growing presence in America.
