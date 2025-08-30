Historic Return: 'Vrindavani Vastra' to Grace Assam Museums
The British Museum will loan the 16th-century silk textile 'Vrindavani Vastra', created by Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, to Assam for display in 2027. Conditions include setting up a state-of-the-art museum. The JSW group will construct this museum as a corporate social responsibility initiative.
- Country:
- India
The British Museum, London has consented to loan the 'Vrindavani Vastra,' a 16th-century textile crafted by Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, for display in Assam in 2027, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Saturday.
Other prerequisites involve constructing a specially-designed museum meeting strict environmental and security criteria. The JSW Group will set up this museum as part of their CSR commitments, having been granted land for this purpose.
Sarma has requested Sovereign Guarantee from the centre to ensure the textile's safe return. The Vrindavani Vastra features Lord Krishna scenes, was acquired by the British Museum from Tibet in 1904, and uniquely showcases Assamese weaving artistry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Forces opposing eviction drives want to make Assam fundamentalist Islamic state, we will not allow it, claims CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Cong, Rahul Gandhi not apologising for 'abuses' against PM, trying to politicise matter, alleges Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
Tamil Nadu's Textile Sector Faces Export Crisis Amid US Tariff Hike
India's Textile Sector Faces Export Challenges Amid U.S. Tariffs
India's Cotton Duty Cut: Boosting Textile Industry Amid U.S. Tariffs