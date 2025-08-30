Amit Shah's Visit to Mumbai Ganesh Festivities
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Mumbai during the Ganesh festivities, calling on CM Devendra Fadnavis at his residence and participating in traditional 'darshan' at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati. Shah also held discussions with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and state BJP leaders concerning upcoming political events.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a trip to Mumbai to partake in the city's ongoing Ganesh festivities, visiting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence. Shah, accompanied by his family, took part in a traditional 'darshan' at the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati.
During his visit, Shah held pivotal discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as other key state BJP leaders at the Sahyadri Guest House. The agenda focused on the vice-presidential election, the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, and BJP's organizational strategies.
BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde engaged with Shah to deliberate on political strategies. Later, Shah was seen at various Ganesh pandals including Bandra West and Andheri East, continuing his customary visit during the festive period.
