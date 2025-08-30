Left Menu

13 Prescriptions for Success: A Journey from Humility to Impact

S.C. Sehgal launches '13 Prescriptions for Success in Life,' a book offering insights into achieving sustainable success through strength and humility. Blending personal and professional experience, Sehgal's philosophy emphasizes serving others and creating impactful legacies. The book was launched in New Delhi, honored by Dr. Kiran Bedi's presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:27 IST
13 Prescriptions for Success: A Journey from Humility to Impact
book
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant ceremony held in New Delhi on August 29, 2025, S.C. Sehgal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ozone Pharmaceuticals, unveiled his new book, '13 Prescriptions for Success in Life,' published by Notion Press. The book encapsulates Sehgal's wisdom on sustaining success through resilience and humility, echoing the spirit of Make in India.

The launch, graced by Dr. Kiran Bedi, highlighted themes of discipline, integrity, and service. Sehgal draws from his vast entrepreneurial experience, stressing that power should serve people rather than command status. Ozone's growth epitomizes this philosophy, blending business success with a commitment to societal impact.

Sehgal's book stands as a testament to the belief that true success is shared and generative. With a structured approach, each chapter offers valuable 'prescriptions' for both new and seasoned leaders. As Ozone continues to thrive, so too does the vision for a future defined by purposeful and humbly led growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

 Global
2
VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

 India
4
Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025