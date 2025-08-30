13 Prescriptions for Success: A Journey from Humility to Impact

In a vibrant ceremony held in New Delhi on August 29, 2025, S.C. Sehgal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ozone Pharmaceuticals, unveiled his new book, '13 Prescriptions for Success in Life,' published by Notion Press. The book encapsulates Sehgal's wisdom on sustaining success through resilience and humility, echoing the spirit of Make in India.

The launch, graced by Dr. Kiran Bedi, highlighted themes of discipline, integrity, and service. Sehgal draws from his vast entrepreneurial experience, stressing that power should serve people rather than command status. Ozone's growth epitomizes this philosophy, blending business success with a commitment to societal impact.

Sehgal's book stands as a testament to the belief that true success is shared and generative. With a structured approach, each chapter offers valuable 'prescriptions' for both new and seasoned leaders. As Ozone continues to thrive, so too does the vision for a future defined by purposeful and humbly led growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)