Devotees Embark on Sacred Pilgrimage: Gangbal Yatra Begins with Fervour

The annual Gangbal Yatra has begun in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, initiated with religious fervour. Commenced by the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, the pilgrimage sees Kashmiri Pandits trekking to the sacred Gangbal Lake. The event is marked by ceremonies and coordinated efforts by various stakeholders.

The three-day annual Gangbal Yatra kicked off this Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district with significant religious fervour. The pilgrimage, which involves a 15-kilometre trek to the sacred Gangbal Lake, was flagged off ceremoniously by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg from Naranag temple.

Anshul Garg praised all stakeholders for their coordinated efforts in facilitating the yatra. Ashram devotees from the Kashmiri Pandit community undertook the journey under the organization of Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust, escorted by teams from the State Disaster Response Force, police, and health departments.

The rituals are set to be conducted on the banks of Gangbal Lake, situated at an altitude of about 14,500 feet in the Harmukh mountain range. Pilgrims are expected to return the following day after performing sacred ceremonies.

