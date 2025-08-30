Sree Narayana Trustee Challenges Temple's Exclusive Practices
Swami Satchidananda critiques the purification ritual at Guruvayoor Temple following a social media influencer's visit to the temple pond. He argues this exclusionary act contradicts Kerala's civilized ethos, advocating for a more inclusive approach towards non-Hindus in Hindu temples, reflecting on historical precedents.
The president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, Swami Satchidananda, criticized a purification ritual conducted at Kerala's Guruvayoor Temple. This ceremony was carried out after a social media influencer, who follows a different religion, filmed near a sacred pond.
Swami Satchidananda urged temple priests to adopt a more inclusive attitude, arguing that treating the influencer's act as a serious offense was inappropriate for a progressive society like Kerala. He recalled past superstitions that limited temple access and how overcoming them benefited Hinduism.
He proposed that the Devaswom Board and state government should permit non-Hindus to enter temples, affirming it would enhance rather than diminish the temples' sanctity.
