Sree Narayana Trustee Challenges Temple's Exclusive Practices

The president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, Swami Satchidananda, criticized a purification ritual conducted at Kerala's Guruvayoor Temple. This ceremony was carried out after a social media influencer, who follows a different religion, filmed near a sacred pond.

Swami Satchidananda urged temple priests to adopt a more inclusive attitude, arguing that treating the influencer's act as a serious offense was inappropriate for a progressive society like Kerala. He recalled past superstitions that limited temple access and how overcoming them benefited Hinduism.

He proposed that the Devaswom Board and state government should permit non-Hindus to enter temples, affirming it would enhance rather than diminish the temples' sanctity.

