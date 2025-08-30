Left Menu

Sree Narayana Trustee Challenges Temple's Exclusive Practices

Swami Satchidananda critiques the purification ritual at Guruvayoor Temple following a social media influencer's visit to the temple pond. He argues this exclusionary act contradicts Kerala's civilized ethos, advocating for a more inclusive approach towards non-Hindus in Hindu temples, reflecting on historical precedents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:52 IST
Sree Narayana Trustee Challenges Temple's Exclusive Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, Swami Satchidananda, criticized a purification ritual conducted at Kerala's Guruvayoor Temple. This ceremony was carried out after a social media influencer, who follows a different religion, filmed near a sacred pond.

Swami Satchidananda urged temple priests to adopt a more inclusive attitude, arguing that treating the influencer's act as a serious offense was inappropriate for a progressive society like Kerala. He recalled past superstitions that limited temple access and how overcoming them benefited Hinduism.

He proposed that the Devaswom Board and state government should permit non-Hindus to enter temples, affirming it would enhance rather than diminish the temples' sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

 India
2
Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

 Global
3
Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

 India
4
Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025