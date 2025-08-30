Veeyapuram Chundan Triumphs in 71st Nehru Trophy Boat Race

The Veeyapuram Chundan, representing the Village Boat Club, claimed victory in the 71st edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race, which took place on Saturday at the picturesque Punnamada Lake.

The majestic snake boat completed the race in 4 minutes 21.084 seconds, besting its rivals in a spectacular display of agility and teamwork. The banks of the scenic lake were lined with hundreds of spectators, including international visitors, eager to witness one of India's largest water-sport events.

Despite the Veeyapuram Chundan's victory, results for the subsequent top positions remain unofficial pending an appeal jury review. Organized to honor the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru's 1952 visit, the event drew participation from over 70 boats, celebrating its vibrant cultural importance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)