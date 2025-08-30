Rock-Solid Faith: Shivakumar's Devotion Amid Criticism

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar portrayed himself as a 'rock,' urging people to mold him as they desire, during an event at Sri Krishna Mutt. He stressed that his public statements should be guided by faith, not merely judged on performance.

Shivakumar faced backlash from fellow Congress members for singing the RSS anthem inside the assembly, prompting an apology. Despite critiques, he maintains that faith is a unifying force in India, beyond political rhetoric.

In his speech, while releasing a commemorative postal cover honoring Madhvacharya, Shivakumar highlighted that devotion is meant to bolster self-confidence, not be put on display.