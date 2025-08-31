Left Menu

Vocal For Local: PM Modi Champions 'Swadeshi' Pride Amid Festive Season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to embrace 'swadeshi' products during festivals, promoting a self-reliant India. Highlighting cultural events in India and abroad, he also praised sports achievements in Jammu and Kashmir amid natural disasters. A German coach's interest in training Indian footballers underscores growing international recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens to embrace 'swadeshi' or made-in-India products, especially during the festive season. Emphasizing the 'vocal for local' mantra, Modi believes this approach will pave the way for a self-reliant and developed nation.

During his 'Mann ki Baat' program, he highlighted the increasing global interest in Indian culture and addressed the challenges natural disasters posed during the monsoon. Despite adversities, he acknowledged the achievements in Jammu and Kashmir, such as the first day-night cricket match in Pulwama and the 'Khelo India Water Sports Festival' at Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Additionally, Modi shared inspiring stories of international collaborations, like a German coach reaching out to train Indian footballers. As the country gears up to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day next month, Modi paid tribute to the heroes of Operation Polo. These narratives underscore the ongoing transformation and global recognition India is achieving.

