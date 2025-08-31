Delhi's Ramlilas Set for a Grand Transformation
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced improvements for this year's Ramlila celebrations in the city. The events promise to be more grandiose and hassle-free thanks to a new single window clearance system for permissions. She shared this during the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee.
Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, declared on Sunday that this year's Ramlilas in the national capital are set to be more magnificent and seamless than ever before.
Speaking at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony organized by the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, Gupta highlighted that the celebrations will surpass those of previous years in both scale and quality.
Gupta assured attendees that the problems previously faced by Ramlila committees would not recur this year, thanks to the implementation of a new single window clearance system for obtaining necessary permissions.
