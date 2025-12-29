Major Drug Busts Foil New Year Celebrations

As New Year celebrations approach, police have thwarted two major narcotic operations, seizing drugs and cash valued at approximately Rs 2.50 crore. Arrests include a foreign national and an interstate peddler involved in illicit drug activities.

The Central Crime Branch Narcotics Control Wing apprehended a foreign national in Soladevanahalli, seizing MDMA crystals, ecstasy pills, cash, and electronic devices. The foreign suspect, who entered India on a business visa last year, allegedly sourced drugs from other foreign nationals and planned to distribute them during New Year festivities.

In Bandepalya, an interstate peddler was caught with LSD strips and cocaine. Working as a delivery executive, he allegedly bought these drugs at lower costs and sold them at higher prices, reaping illegal profits. Police are investigating potential visa violations and identifying further suspects.

