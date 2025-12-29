Left Menu

Major Drug Busts Foil New Year Celebrations

Police seized narcotics and cash worth Rs 2.50 crore in two separate operations ahead of New Year. Arrests included a foreign national and an interstate peddler involved in drug trafficking. Investigations revealed illicit activities aimed at supplying drugs during the celebrations, violating visa conditions, and gaining illegal profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:36 IST
Major Drug Busts Foil New Year Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As New Year celebrations approach, police have thwarted two major narcotic operations, seizing drugs and cash valued at approximately Rs 2.50 crore. Arrests include a foreign national and an interstate peddler involved in illicit drug activities.

The Central Crime Branch Narcotics Control Wing apprehended a foreign national in Soladevanahalli, seizing MDMA crystals, ecstasy pills, cash, and electronic devices. The foreign suspect, who entered India on a business visa last year, allegedly sourced drugs from other foreign nationals and planned to distribute them during New Year festivities.

In Bandepalya, an interstate peddler was caught with LSD strips and cocaine. Working as a delivery executive, he allegedly bought these drugs at lower costs and sold them at higher prices, reaping illegal profits. Police are investigating potential visa violations and identifying further suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Pledges $2 Billion to Boost U.N. Humanitarian Aid

U.S. Pledges $2 Billion to Boost U.N. Humanitarian Aid

 Global
2
Political Shake-Up: Rakhi Jadhav Joins BJP, Jolting NCP (SP)

Political Shake-Up: Rakhi Jadhav Joins BJP, Jolting NCP (SP)

 India
3
Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

 India
4
Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025