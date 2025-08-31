Empowering Morning Meals: Bengaluru's Annapoorna Initiative

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is breaking new ground with the launch of the 'Annapoorna Scheme', an unprecedented initiative designed to enhance the well-being of the city's sanitation workers.

The scheme, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, will roll out on September 1 and will include the distribution of smart cards to over 700 sanitation workers. Each card, powered by Axis Bank, will be loaded with Rs 1,500 monthly, enabling workers to purchase breakfast from eateries of their choice, thus granting them both autonomy and dignity.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar emphasized that this technological and compassionate approach underscores Bengaluru's commitment to those who labor tirelessly to maintain city cleanliness. The initiative represents a salute to their efforts by ensuring they start their day with accessible nutrition and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)