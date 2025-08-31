Left Menu

Empowering Morning Meals: Bengaluru's Annapoorna Initiative

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board is launching the 'Annapoorna Scheme', a landmark initiative to support sanitation workers by providing them with monthly financial assistance for breakfast. Over 700 workers will receive smart cards credited with Rs 1,500, promoting health and dignity in their daily routines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:05 IST
Empowering Morning Meals: Bengaluru's Annapoorna Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is breaking new ground with the launch of the 'Annapoorna Scheme', an unprecedented initiative designed to enhance the well-being of the city's sanitation workers.

The scheme, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, will roll out on September 1 and will include the distribution of smart cards to over 700 sanitation workers. Each card, powered by Axis Bank, will be loaded with Rs 1,500 monthly, enabling workers to purchase breakfast from eateries of their choice, thus granting them both autonomy and dignity.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar emphasized that this technological and compassionate approach underscores Bengaluru's commitment to those who labor tirelessly to maintain city cleanliness. The initiative represents a salute to their efforts by ensuring they start their day with accessible nutrition and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida was killed in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeid...

 Global
2
US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

 Global
3
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

 Global
4
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025