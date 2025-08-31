Ludhiana Urges Safer Ganesh Visarjan Amidst Sutlej Floods
The Ludhiana district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, urged citizens to abstain from the traditional immersion of Lord Ganesha's idols in the Sutlej river due to hazardous flood conditions. Authorities are suggesting safer alternatives to protect public safety during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.
In response to prevailing flood conditions, Ludhiana district authorities have appealed to locals to abstain from the traditional practice of immersing Lord Ganesha idols in the Sutlej river.
Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain highlighted the risks posed by the high water levels and strong currents, emphasizing the threat to public safety.
The district administration is exploring safe and environmentally conscious alternatives to ensure a joyful and secure Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in the region.
