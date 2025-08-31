Ludhiana Urges Safer Ganesh Visarjan Amidst Sutlej Floods

In response to prevailing flood conditions, Ludhiana district authorities have appealed to locals to abstain from the traditional practice of immersing Lord Ganesha idols in the Sutlej river.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain highlighted the risks posed by the high water levels and strong currents, emphasizing the threat to public safety.

The district administration is exploring safe and environmentally conscious alternatives to ensure a joyful and secure Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in the region.