Controversy Erupts as Singer Pawan Singh Apologizes to Actor Anjali Raghav

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh apologized to Haryanvi actor Anjali Raghav after she accused him of inappropriate conduct during a promotional event. Raghav felt humiliated by Singh's actions, prompting her decision to leave the Bhojpuri film industry. Despite Singh's apology, Raghav expressed her discontent and resolve to move on.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh has issued a public apology to Haryanvi actor Anjali Raghav following accusations of inappropriate behavior at a promotional event in Lucknow. Raghav claimed that Singh's repeated touching of her waist left her feeling humiliated.

The incident, which was captured in a video, led Raghav to announce her departure from the Bhojpuri film industry. In response to the backlash, Singh posted an apology on Instagram, emphasizing his lack of ill intentions.

Raghav accepted Singh's apology but voiced her frustration with public reactions, which included criticism for her perceived inaction. Despite the apology, she remains firm in her decision to leave the industry.

