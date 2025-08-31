Left Menu

Media Backlash Against Activist’s Supporters Over Alleged Misconduct

The TV Journalists Association has raised concerns about the behavior of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's supporters, who allegedly misbehaved with women reporters at Azad Maidan. The association warned of a media boycott if such incidents continue and urged Jarange to ensure the media's respectful treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:44 IST
Media Backlash Against Activist’s Supporters Over Alleged Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The TV Journalists Association has filed a complaint with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange regarding allegations of misconduct by his supporters towards women reporters at Azad Maidan.

The journalists' body stated that any further incidents would lead to a media boycott of Jarange's agitation.

The association's letter highlighted multiple reports of misbehavior, including obstructing journalists from performing their duties, and called for Jarange's intervention to ensure respectful media treatment.

Reacting to these events, BJP MLC Chitra Wagh condemned the behavior, questioning whether those involved could be considered true followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emphasizing the historical reverence for women and the importance of respectful conduct.

Wagh strongly opposed claims that such behavior is typical among rural youth, stressing its unacceptability, and honoring figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mata Jijau.

The Mumbai Press Club also criticized the harassment of reporters, while Jarange publicly urged respectful treatment for all and highlighted the impoverished backgrounds of many protesters.

TRENDING

1
Violent Encounter: Night of Terror at T Dasarahalli

Violent Encounter: Night of Terror at T Dasarahalli

 India
2
Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

 Global
3
Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

 Global
4
Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminton Worlds

Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminto...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025