Media Backlash Against Activist’s Supporters Over Alleged Misconduct

The TV Journalists Association has filed a complaint with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange regarding allegations of misconduct by his supporters towards women reporters at Azad Maidan.

The journalists' body stated that any further incidents would lead to a media boycott of Jarange's agitation.

The association's letter highlighted multiple reports of misbehavior, including obstructing journalists from performing their duties, and called for Jarange's intervention to ensure respectful media treatment.

Reacting to these events, BJP MLC Chitra Wagh condemned the behavior, questioning whether those involved could be considered true followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emphasizing the historical reverence for women and the importance of respectful conduct.

Wagh strongly opposed claims that such behavior is typical among rural youth, stressing its unacceptability, and honoring figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mata Jijau.

The Mumbai Press Club also criticized the harassment of reporters, while Jarange publicly urged respectful treatment for all and highlighted the impoverished backgrounds of many protesters.